Michael Martin Murphey to headline free concert in park

Stephenville Parks & Recreation welcomes the community to enjoy a free summer concert under the stars sponsored by Texstar Ford.

Michael Martin Murphey is set to perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Birdsong Amphitheater at Stephenville City Park, 378 W. Long St.

Murphey’s musical journey has spanned the past 50 years, topping the pop, country, western and bluegrass charts.

A native Texas son, Murphey is best known for his chart-topping hits “Wildfire,” "Carolina In The Pines,” “What’s Forever For,” “Long Line of Love,” “Geronimo’s Cadillac”, “Cowboy Logic,” and more across his 35 albums released to date.

A multiple Grammy nominee, Murphey has six gold albums, including "Cowboy Songs," the first album of cowboy music to achieve gold status since "Gunfighter Ballads" and "Trail Songs" by Marty Robbins in 1959, according to wikipedia.com

Murphey’s original songs have been recorded by The Monkees, Kenny Rogers, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, John Denver, Hoyt Axton, Johnny Cash, Tracy Byrd, Lyle Lovett, Jerry Jeff Walker, Dolly Parton, Johnny Rivers, Billy Ray Cyrus, and many others, states his website, www.michaelmartinmurphey.com.

During the early 1970s in Austin, along with artists like Jerry Jeff Walker and Gary P. Nunn, Murphey helped create the “Cosmic Cowboy” movement, which was pivotal in drawing artists like Willie Nelson to the scene and helped birth the “Outlaw” Country movement, his website states.

Murphey has been given the prestigious Charlie Russell Award for Western Heritage and is a five-time recipient of the Wrangler award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum and Cowboy Hall of Fame.

In 2009, he was inducted into the Texas Heritage Songwriters Association Hall of Fame, and in April 2019, he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 59th Annual Western Heritage Awards.

Music fans are asked to bring a lawn chair or blanket to lay on the grass and are welcome to bring their own food and drinks.

For more information, contact SPARD at (254) 918-1239.