Rhymes & Vines Music Festival set for April 21-24

E-T staff report

Local music lovers are in luck. Some of the the region's top musicians will soon be right in your back yard.

Larry Joe Taylor's 16th Annual Rhymes & Vines Texas Music Festival is scheduled for April 21-24 at Melody Mountain Ranch, 4217 CR 423, Stephenville.

This year's musical lineup includes Stephenville's Six Market Blvd., Courtney Patton and Buck Fuffalo, along with Ray Wylie Hubbard, Max Stalling, The Wilder Blue, Jed Zimmerman, Cody Canada & the Departed, Dalton Domino, Davin James, Bri Bagwell, Jarrod Morris, Kylie Frey, Randy Brown, Gary P. Nunn, Matt Hillyer, Larry Joe Taylor, Tejas Brothers, Prophets and Outlaws, The Powell Brothers and Walt Wilkins.

In addition to a variety of music and vendors, the annual festival will feature the back-by-popular-demand 4th annual World Champion Jalapeno Popper Cookoff 2021.

The event kicks off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a Welcome Happy Hour with Buck Fuffalo in the T-Birds Garage Pub. At 7:15 p.m., Stephenville's own Courtney Patton will take the stage followed at 9 p.m. by Six Market Blvd.

Thursday's musical lineup starts at 4:30 p.m. with the R&V Kick-off Party with Jed Zimmerman in the T-Birds Garage Pub. Taking the stage at 7 p.m. is The Wilder Blue followed at 8:15 p.m. by Max Stalling and wrapping up the evening at 9:30 p.m. is Ray Wylie Hubbard.

Friday's entertainment starts a little earlier with a Bloody Mary Morning with Randy Brown at 10 a.m. in the T-Birds Garage Pub.

The afternoon lineup starts at 3 p.m. with Kylie Frey; 4 p.m., Jarrod Morris; 5 p.m., Bri Bagwell; 6 p.m., Davin James; 7 p.m., Dalton Domino; 8:30 p.m., Special Guest; and capping the night at 10 p.m. is Cody Canada & the Departed.

Saturday's full day of entertainment starts at 10:15 a.m. with a Bloody Mary Morning with LJT & Davin James in the T-Birds Garage Pub.

The afternoon kicks off with the World Championship Jalapeno Popper Cook-off from noon to 2 p.m. at the Allsups Stage. The winners will be announced at 4 p.m.

All poppers must be cooked on-site during the allotted time. Each team will be responsible for bringing their own portable gas or charcoal grill for cooking.

Anyone wanting to enter the competition or for more information on the rules, visit larryjoetaylor.com/rhymes_and_vines/cookoff.htm

At 3 p.m., Walt Wilkins kicks off the afternoon and evening musical entertainment; followed at 4:15 p.m. by The Powell Brothers; 5:30 p.m., Prophets and Outlaws; 6:45, Tejas Brothers; 8 p.m., Larry Joe Taylor; 9:30 p.m., Gary P. Nunn; and the after party with Matt Hillyer at 11:30 p.m. in the T-Birds Garage Pub.

Camping spaces for the weekend are available and may be reserved online at larryjoetaylor.com/rhymes_and_vines

General open camping reservations are now being taken by calling (254) 968-8505. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Tickets and prices include: four-day advance ticket $69 (plus taxes and fees) and $79 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade; three-day advance tickets are $54 (plus taxes and fees) and $63 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade; two-day advance tickets are $39 (plus taxes and fees) and $46 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade; and single-day tickets for Saturday are $19 (plus taxes and fees) and $25 (plus taxes and fees) with gate and upgrade.

For more information, visit larryjoetaylor.com