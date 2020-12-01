Fuffalo's Family Christmas songwriter festival set for Dec. 17-19

E-T Staff Report

Buck Fuffalo's Family Christmas is scheduled Dec. 17-19 at LJT's Melody Mountain Ranch.

Hosted by Buck Fuffalo and Kurt Whitley, the three-day, sixth annual songwriter festival will feature 50 artists including Ray Wylie Hubbard, Cody Canada and Bart Crow.

Thursday's VIP show is an indoor acoustic with Bart Crow, live recording show of Buck Fuffalo, and openers Jack Barksdale, Guthrie Kennard, Isaac Jacob and Graycie York.

Friday's lineup features Canada along with Shea Abshier, Austin Upchurch, Canaan Bryce, Holly Beth, Joey Greer, Tyler Rogers, Ryan Wilcox, Dustin Massey, Jon Young, Mike Stanley and Madison Rodges. Doors open at 4 p.m.

On Saturday, doors open at 10 a.m. and performers include Wylie Hubbard and Lucas Hubbard, Mike & Rio of Copper Chief, Larry Joe Taylor, Dave Perez of Tejas Brothers, Matt Hillyer of Eleven Hundred Springs, Garrett Bradford, Trent Cowie, Clayton Landua, Braxton Keith, Jordan Nix, Tanner Usrey, the Cowbirds (Matt Hartman of Cottonwood Crows, Mason Morris of Koe Wetzel and Buck Fuffalo), Garrett Thompson, Kensie Coppin, Emay Holmes, Billy Hartman, Charlie Stout, Ox Martin, Kelvin Thomas, Jonny Gray, Jeremiah Herron, Reid Farris, Jessi England, Caleb Allemand, Presley Haile, Keegan McInroe, Rob Redwine, Lank Rudolph, Thomas Napp and Kerri Lick.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Stephenville's Foster's Home for Children, which is in its 60th year of providing residential care for children of trauma.

COVID-19 precautions will be followed during the event. Due to these precautions, there will be no dancing or gathering in front of the stage, or backstage or artist access.

To ensure the safety of the artists, all entertainment will be acoustic with no more than three people on stage at a time. All entertainment will take place outside/open air to enhance the safety for the attendees, staff and performers. Masks will be required in the stage area unless patrons are seated with their group. Seating areas will be spaced out and marked off to ensure the proper distance maintained between attendees along with designated walkways.

Electric and water campsites will be available. Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs.

Donors for the event include The Grain, Prime Metal Building, Casey Cumby State Farm, the Creative Collective, Maggie Smith and Montucky Cold Snacks.

Tickets are $75 for a VIP pass, which includes a free meal each day, reserved seating and the Thursday night indoor acoustic show.

A two-day, general admission ticket for Friday and Saturday, is $38. Friday-only and Saturday-only general admission tickets are $22.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.buckfuffalo.com/tickets and all tickets will be held at will call.

For more information, visit www.buckfuffalo.com or call (254) 485-4551.