Tarleton's Gordon Center hosts Deck the Halls

From TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Center for the Industrial History of Texas is hosting a weekend of holiday activities at the museum in Thurber.

Deck the Halls, slated for Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13, features Yuletide happenings including cookie decorating and letters to Santa. Each participant will also get a take-home decoration kit.

Weekend festivities are by appointment only with four family slots per session. Hourly appointments run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 1-3 p.m. Sunday. Space is limited so make your reservations as soon as possible.

Masks are required for everyone over 10 years of age.

For more information call 254-968-1886 or visit facebook.com/gordoncenter.

The Gordon Center, a museum and research facility, is located at Exit 367 on Interstate 20 in Thurber.