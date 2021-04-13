Sculptor presents Rudder replica to TSU first couple

E-T staff report

Mike and Suzy Tabor presented Tarleton State University President Dr. and Mrs. Hurley, on behalf of the university, a bronze replica of the Maj. Gen. Earl Rudder Statue located on Rudder Way on the TSU campus.

Tabor sculpted the Rudder statue, which portrays the military hero as a true American soldier and leader as a way to encourage others to live the "Rudder Way."

"True leadership is defined as the ability to develop people and to help others reach their true potential. General Rudder invested in others. Trusting or maybe even knowing that they would rise to the challenge. He had the uncommon ability to inspire others because he knew that each adversity would give rise to great results. His Integrity, Leadership, Tradition, Civility, Excellence and Service would leave us with the knowledge that we too can live the 'Rudder Way,'" Tabor's website states.

Tabor graduated from Tarleton in 1978 with a bachelor’s degree in art, and he was named a Tarleton Distinguished Alumnus in 2015.

Tabor has become one of America’s most respected Western Expressionist artists. Born in Fort Worth, he is a third-generation rancher, who began his artistic endeavors at an early age.

Upon his graduation from TSU, Tabor cowboyed on various ranches before settling down to pursue an art career, according to his website.

Tabor credits the pop artists of the 1960’s and the Impressionist movement to his approach in the breaking of traditional representations of Western themes. His work has been best described as “Postmodern Western,'" his website states.

He has worked with collectors and corporate affiliations from coast to coast, including the home furnishing industry in the U.S. and across Europe.

Tabor Studio is offering a 16-inch replica of Rudder for sale, with a portion of the profits from being donated to the Texan Corps of Cadets.

For more on Tabor and his work, visit www.miketaborstudio.com/.