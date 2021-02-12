Tarleton Diversity and Inclusion hosts 'i-Bodies' exhibition

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Department of Diversity and Inclusion will host the “i-Bodies” art exhibition through Feb. 26 at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Gallery in Stephenville.

Titled after gestalt psychologist James Kepner’s term, “i-Bodies” is a collection of prints, paintings and collages that draw on the human body as a source of inspiration and lived experience.

Representative and abstracted, the works of participating female artists Tiara Unique Francois, Lynne Bowman Cravens, Kay Ford, victoria j brill and Madelyn Sneed-Grays process the ongoing narrative of the body through ambitious works of different scale pulling on different materials and methods.

The featured works tug at experiences of femininity, culture, historical narrative, structured violence, intimacy and relationship.

A virtual lecture at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, will explore in a candid conversation various issues, practices and experiences inherent in each work and in each artist’s overarching studio practice.

The Zoom lecture is open to the public and may be accessed at https://tarleton.zoom.us/j/99843432812.