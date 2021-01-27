Tarleton gallery presents Tintamusik's 'To Sleep on a Bed of Tears'

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Artist Narong Tintamusik’s exhibition “To Sleep on a Bed of Tears” is now open at Tarleton State University’s Clyde Wells Fine Arts Center gallery. It runs through Feb. 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Tintamusik will also host a virtual artist talk at 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the gallery.

In the exhibition, the Dallas-based artist explores themes of identity, sexuality, memory and innocence. His works often are drawn from experiences with the natural world.

“My father often took me out from the city to see the wonderful national parks in the U.S. and beyond, including Yosemite, Grand Canyon and Banff,” he writes. “Because of my experiences and fascination with nature, I often use it as a backdrop for my works.”

Tintamusik earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from UT Dallas with a minor in visual arts. He has exhibited in group shows in Dallas and beyond, including New York, Canada and Germany.

He is a part of Artist Co-op 500X Gallery and had his first solo there in early 2020. He received the DeGolyer Memorial Fund Award from the Dallas Museum of Art in 2015.

In addition to being an artist, Tintamusik is an art collector and curator focused on the ideas of identity, figuration, the gaze, fashion, love and nature. He advocates for emerging artists by collecting their works early in their career.

His first curatorial exhibit, “Queer Me Now: The Queer Body and Gaze,” showcased five young LGBTQIA artists based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The exhibit was shown at 500X Gallery and The MAC in Dallas.

"In 'To Sleep on a Bed of Tears', Tintamusik explores the loss of innocence and cyclical nature of trauma. Drawing from personal narratives as a sexual abuse survivor, Tintamusik presents paintings that are derived from his experiences," reads a Facebook post about the exhibit. "The title of the exhibition was taken from one of his poems that talked about the mental implications due to the traumatic events. For an early part of his life, he wondered why he had to face such hardships and sometimes cry himself to sleep. The paintings on paper are also deeply inspired by his childhood trips and the supernatural elements of Thai/Buddhist culture. The sublime environments of the natural world offered temporary solitude for Tintamusik. Despite enjoying moments of freedom while on vacation, specters and spirits continuously haunt him. Although he has moved on and enjoying life within the light of day, the shadows of the past still visit him at night."

For more information about the artist, visit www.ntintamusik.com/. To learn more about the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center gallery, go to www.tarleton.edu/finearts/center.html.