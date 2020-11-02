Exhibit at CTFAC to feature local artist Opal Black, students

E-T Staff Report

The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council welcomed its latest exhibit this week at its River North Gallery, featuring the works of local artist Opal Black and her students.

The exhibit, which opened Tuesday, showcases original artwork by instructor Opal Black, as well as the works of her talented students, Beverly Gillespie, JoEllen Miller, Pat Sharp, Sherre West, Rebecca Stephens, Treva Wallace, and Brie Shernisky.

“I paint and teach to bring a little beauty into their lives and to the recipients of our talents, for I believe beauty nourishes the soul and enriches life," Black said of her class and students, in a news release.

A reception highlighting all the artists on display is scheduled for 5-7 p.m., Thursday, Nov.12, at the River North Gallery. The exhibit and reception are open to the public at no cost.

The art will be on display through the month of December. The gallery is located at 204 N. River Blvd., Stephenville. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Founded in 1980, the Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council is a non-profit fine arts presenter organization. Each year CTFAC sponsors or co-sponsors a variety of events that include music, theater, dance and art exhibits. CTFAC also sponsors ballet, youth concerts, art camps and, many of which serve rural schools in the eight-county service area of Bosque, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Palo Pinto and Somervell.