Local Valentine events calendar

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Valentine dessert boards available at Lucky Vines

Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery, 675 County Road 497, Dublin, will be offering Valentine's Day Dessert Boards featuring assorted Wiseman Chocolate treats on Saturday.

The boards will be available from noon to 8 p.m. in the Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery Tasting Room.

Saturday's event will also feature live music from 4-7 p.m. by Texas Country's Jacob Armitage.

For more information, call (254) 335-0099; email info@luckyvines.com; or visit www.luckyvines.com.

Diner hosting Valentine's Dinner and Show

Dianne's Ranch Diner at the Great American Lone Star Ranch, 5396 S. US Hwy 281, Stephenville, will be hosting a Valentine's Day Dinner and Show at 7 p.m. nightly through Sunday.

Chef Dianne will perform one of her famous cooking shows, demonstrating how to prepare the nightly meal ­­– even the dessert. Three nights will feature three different meals from which to choose.

• Feb. 13: Tomato Basil Pasta with Basil Chicken; Crusty Garlic Bread; Green Salad with Homemade Dressing; Strawberry Tortilla Pie with Homemade Whipped cream

• Feb. 14: Teriyaki Steak and Shrimp Shish Kebabs with Foil Pack Potatoes; Sautéed Squash; Green Salad with Homemade Dressing; Apple Crisp with Homemade Whipped Cream

Admission is $50 per person and includes the five-course dinner, dessert, truffles, and show.

The event is by reservation only. Call (254) 431-1108 to reserve a spot.

Wagonville hosting children's Valentine's event

Wagonville, 250 County Road 437, Stephenville, is hosting a Children's Valentine's Date Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This event will include brunch, a photo booth, roses, and Build-a-Bear Workshop with Teddy Bear Mobile.

Seating is limited, so call (817) 221-8558 for pricing and reservations.

Humane Society Smooches with Pooches postponed

Erath County Humane Society's Smooches with Pooches Valentine's Day celebration has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The event will be rescheduled in the future and will include dog/cat adoptions, bake sale items, a photo booth, kissing booth, and $10 microchipping.

For more information, call (254) 965-3247.

Homestead Bakery bringing sweets to Pinspiration

Homestead Bakery of Bluff Dale will have a pop-up Valentine sweet shop at Pinspiration 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

This favorite Bluff Dale bakery will have desserts to-go including half dozen decorate-your-own cookies.

For more information, call (254) 965-0217.

Veldhuizen farm hosting Valentine cheese, wine pairing

Veldhuizen Family Farm, 3364 CR 299, Dublin, is offering a Valentine Cheese & Chocolate Pairing from 3-4 p.m. on Sunday.

There will be pairings of creamy farmstead cheeses with Wiseman House artisan chocolates. Sweet and savory make a fun pairing experience, and there will be other food bites to pair as well. Complimentary bubbly will be provided.

Cost is $40 per person and reservations are required.

To make a reservation, call (254) 968-3098 or go to www.veldhuizencheese.com/events/

Directions to the farm: From 377 turn South onto County Road 299 (you will see St. Mary's Catholic Church to the north). Go 1.8 miles, look for signs. Turn right into the farm.

Ranch, vineyard to host Romantic Day

Bull Lion Ranch & Vineyard, 8216 CR 539 Hico, is hosting a Romantic Day at the Winery — Italian Style.

On Sunday, enjoy an Italian dinner for two, a bottle of wine and a carriage ride for $120 per couple.

Three different time slots are available for this Valentine's Day Special: Noon to 2 p.m.; 3-5 p.m. or 6-8 p.m.

Space is limited. For more information, call (254) 977-4322. or visit bulllionranch.com/products/valentines-day-at-bull-lion