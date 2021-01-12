Locally filmed 'I've Got Your 6' to premiere Saturday

E-T staff report

A red carpet premier for "I've Got Your 6," written by western writer Bill Foster and filmed in and around Erath County, is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, at City Limits, 1907 Washington St., Stephenville.

The synopsis: A deputy responds to an all points bulletin regarding an elderly man who has gone missing from the local nursing home. He finds the 93-year-old military veteran just outside of town on a bluff overlooking the countryside that once belonged to him.

"They exchange their similar stories, and as one thing leads to another, it becomes evident that brothers and sisters in arms will always have each other's backs," Foster states in a synopsis on imdb.com

Cost for the premier is $5 per person, except for local actors and extras who are in the movie.

A donation from the proceeds will be made to a veterans organization.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and live music will be provided by John Clayton Read.

Watch an upcoming edition of the E-T for more on Foster and "I've Got Your 6."