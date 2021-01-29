Tarleton, A&M System partners to host summer camp job fair

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Nearly 100 employers are waiting to meet students from Tarleton State University and other Texas A&M System members who are looking for summer camp jobs.

Tarleton is teaming with West Texas A&M and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a virtual job fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 4.

Students must register for sessions through their Handshake account. Participants may sign up for 10-minute one-on-ones or 30-minute group sessions.

Positions will be available for day camps and sleepover camps across the area, region and nation.

“We are very excited to partner with a few Texas A&M System schools to connect students to meaningful summer work,” said Tarleton Career Services Director Alana Hefner. “All students, no matter their major or classification, are welcome to attend.”