Dairy MAX seeking scholarship applications

Empire-Tribune Staff

GRAND PRAIRIE — Dairy MAX, a nonprofit dairy council representing more than 900 dairy farm families across eight states, is offering three $2,500 academic scholarships for students.

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

• Live in the geographic territory served by Dairy MAX which includes Colorado, southwest Kansas, Louisiana, Montana, New Mexico, western Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

• Graduating high school senior or undergraduate student currently enrolled in a junior college or four-year college program.

Applicants must also be one of the following:

• Child of dairy farmer

• Child of dairy farm employee

• FFA or 4-H dairy show participant your junior or senior year in high school

The Dairy MAX Scholarship application is now open and will close on March 31, 2022.

For more information or to apply, visit www.dairymax.org/dairy/scholarships