Report: Seventh straight month of growth for U.S. dairy exports

Solid growth in a diverse mix of destinations and products has kept U.S. exports on a positive trajectory despite continued port congestion.

Export volume in milk solids equivalent grew by 13% in August compared to the same month a year ago, thanks to gains in every major product category. The largest gains were recorded by nonfat dry milk/skim milk powder (NFDM/SMP). Export value increased at twice the rate of volume (+26%), supported by a boom in cheese (+18%) and high-value whey (+22%) exports alongside a tighter global price environment.

Historically, U.S. cheese exports tend to decline seasonally in the back half of the year. On average, exports in the second half have been 12% lower than in the first six months. However, the strong July and August numbers in 2021 have bucked that trend, with both months growing considerably.

Cheese exports in August increased 18% over the same period last year. Mexico was a crucial source of growth (as we’ll discuss below), but it was the rest of Latin America that impressed, growing 57% (+2,370 MT) year-over-year.

Chile and Colombia were the two leaders in South America, up 172% (+1,025 MT) and 68% (+177 MT). Exports to Central America and the Caribbean were up in nearly all markets but especially Panama (+89%, +387 MT), Honduras (+48%, +223 MT), Guatemala (+84%, +310 MT) and El Salvador (+142%, +136 MT). In general, the growth throughout Latin America has been supported by continued economic recovery as vaccine rates increase, economies reopen and demand rebounds for cheese.

Beyond the demand picture, port congestion continues to impact U.S. dairy exports. However, as most of the cheese leaving the U.S. destined for Latin America leaves the country via our land border with Mexico or through the Gulf, exporters are able to avoid the West Coast congestion. This ability has been a major advantage in circumventing congestion and has likely contributed to increased exports to the region. We will be watching closely as to whether this trend will continue in the coming months as logistics delays are not confined to California but are actively impacting Gulf ports as well.

U.S. price competitiveness has also likely been a factor in driving increased cheese exports. U.S. cheese prices have been sitting at a discount to New Zealand and the EU for much of the year. In the two months leading up to August, the U.S. was at a 22% discount to New Zealand and a 10% discount to the EU.

U.S. cheese exports for the rest of the year are anticipated to remain strong. Global demand for cheese is growing faster than normal with year-to-date global cheese trade up 6% (compared to the average annual growth rate of 3%). This global uptick in demand paired with U.S. product availability puts the U.S. in a strong position to see robust growth in cheese exports through the end of the year.