Range, brush program set for July 13 in Brownwood

Susan Himes

Texas A&M AgriLife

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service will hold a multi-county range and brush program on July 13 in Brownwood.

The program will take place at the Brown County Fairgrounds at 4206 U.S. Highway 377 S. Registration will start at 8:30 a.m., and the program will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be a $40 registration fee payable at the door. A catered meal is included. Preregistration is required by July 5. To preregister or for more information contact the AgriLife Extension office for Brown County at 325-646-0386.

There are five Texas Department of Agriculture continuing education units available for pesticide applicators – three general, one integrated pest management and one laws and regulations.

“It seems we are slowly losing the battle with overall brush encroachment, and the wet spring we had has allowed weeds to outgrow our pasture and field forages,” said Scott Anderson, AgriLife Extension agent for Brown County. “New herbicides are entering the market faster than we can keep up with research on these products, so becoming familiar with the main active ingredients in them is important, as is always being sure to read the labels.”

Anderson said the speakers will cover information on new and existing herbicides, including proper use and application. The topics and speakers will be:

• Roundup, Glyphosate, Myths and Facts, Reagan Noland, Ph.D., AgriLife Extension agronomist, San Angelo.

• Farm Pond Aquatic Weed Management, Brittany Chesser, AgriLife Extension aquatic vegetation management specialist, Bryan-College Station.

• Pesticide Laws and Regulations, Anderson.

• Herbicides for Range/Pastures, James Jackson, Alligare range and pasture specialist, Stephenville.

• Corteva Herbicides for Range/Pastures, Jamie Halfman, Corteva Ag Sciences pasture and land management territory manager, Garden City.

“Brush encroachment continues to be an expensive problem to deal with,” Anderson said. “It doesn’t take long for weeds and brush to choke out desirable grasses, forcing a reduction in stocking rates of livestock. If left unchecked, these pasture invaders can even make large areas undesirable for some wildlife.”