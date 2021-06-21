Jenschke: New Master Gardener program begins July 6

Lonnie Jenschke

Erath County Extension Service

A new Master Gardener Program will begin on Tuesday, July 6. The class will meet every day through July 16 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Texas A&M AgriLife Research and Extension Center on Highway 281.

Cost to enroll in the program is $150. More information on becoming a Master Gardener is available here https://erath.agrilife.org/master-gardeners. To submit your application for this upcoming class, contact the Erath Extension Office at (254) 965-1460 or erath-tx@tamu.edu.

Members of the master gardener program will be required to attend more than 50 hours in specialized training courses. The program offers instruction in lawn care; ornamental trees and shrubs; insect, disease, and weed management; soils and plant nutrition, vegetable gardening; home fruit production; garden flowers; perennials and annuals; and water conservation.

Is the Master Gardener program for me?

• Do you want to learn more about the culture and maintenance of many types of plants?

• Are you eager to participate in a practical and intense training program?

• Do you enjoy sharing your knowledge with people?

• Do you have enough time to attend training and complete volunteer service hour requirements within the 1st year (50 hours/12 hours annually)

• Do you have special interests that could benefit the community or an interest in developing one? (i.e. bird or butterfly knowledge, native gardens, wildflowers, etc.)

• Do you have a sincere interest in nature or gardening?

Quail research field day/two pesticide CEU’s

Results from a three-year research project on quail restoration will be held at the Quahadi Ranch west of Stephenville on Wednesday, June 30 from 8:45 a.m. until noon.

“We’ve been studying whether translocation of wild-trapped bobwhites into a site in Erath County could jump-start a lagging population” said Dr. Dale Rollins, director of outreach for the Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation, one of the sponsors for the research. “The results are encouraging.”

The iconic whistle of the bobwhite quail has become rare in this area of the Cross Timbers ecoregion over the past 30 years according to Rollins. The “Erath County Quail Restoration Initiative” was started in 2019 and is still underway. Participants will see various aspects of the project and hopefully hear the quail whistling.

Topics to be addressed include nesting ecology, population monitoring, predation management, brush sculpting, and habitat improvement.

John Palarski is the graduate student at Tarleton State who has spearheaded the research. He noted how the recent success is well received by the landowner and neighbors. “We’ve got neighbors who say this is the first quail whistling they’ve heard in years . . . and they are excited about the results to date.”

Participants will gather at 8:45 a.m. at the Lingleville General Store at 18999 FM 8 in Lingleville then proceed to the study site. Pre-registration is required by June 25 by contacting Erath County Extension office at (254) 965-1460.

Two CEUs will be available for holders of TDA Private Applicators licenses. $10 cost in correct change or check payable to Erath Ag Committee will be due on location June 30. Refreshments will be provided.

Sponsors include Rolling Plains Quail Research Foundation, Quahadi Ranch, Tarleton State University, Quail Coalition, and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.

Lonnie Jenschke is the Erath County Extension Agent – Ag/NR. He may be contacted at l-jenschke@tamu.edu