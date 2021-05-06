Texas Ag Report

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 8.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in South Central Texas, East Texas, and the Upper Coast received up to 10.0 inches. There were 4.9 days suitable for fieldwork.

•Small grains: Small grains needed additional moisture in the Northern High Plains. Winter wheat in areas of the Southern High Plains progressed well after receiving some precipitation. Small grains in areas of the Blacklands and the Edwards Plateau were being baled for hay. In areas of South Texas, wheat and oat fields were being prepared for harvest.

•Row crops: Corn planting in the Northern High Plains had begun. Pre-plant activities for cotton continued in the Northern Low Plains. Cotton and peanut planting in the Cross Timbers was put on hold due to wet weather. Top dress fertilizer was being applied to corn and sorghum in the Blacklands. Corn was progressing well in South Central Texas after some much needed precipitation. Cotton still needed more moisture in the Coastal Bend. Rice planting was progressing well in the Upper Coast. An isolated incident of sorghum downy mildew was reported in the Upper Coast, testing of pathotype was in progress. Corn was progressing well and close to the tassel stage in South Texas, meanwhile, pre-plant activities for peanuts had begun. Corn, cotton, and grain sorghum in the Lower Valley progressed well.

•Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Pecan producers in the Southern High Plains and South Central Texas were monitoring for pecan nut casebearer. Pecan orchards were progressing slowly in some areas of the Cross Timbers. Pecans were being irrigated in the Trans-Pecos.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Rainwater runoff was needed in the Northern Low Plains and the Cross Timbers to fill tanks for livestock. Spring calves were getting worked in the Cross Timbers. Flies in the Blacklands were causing stress to livestock. Spring shearing in the Edwards Plateau continued. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly poor to fair, though pastures showed some improvement due to recent rainfall across most of the state.

— Texas Department of Agriculture