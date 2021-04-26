Fenceline Chatter Jenschke: Cross Timbers land management symposium

Lonnie Jenschke

Texas A&M Extension Service

The Cross Timbers Land Management Symposium consisting of Erath, Hood, Comanche, Eastland, Palo Pinto, Hamilton and Somervell counties will be hosting an Understanding Native and Improved Rangeland Pastures for all area landowners.

The program will be held April 30 at the Fosters Home Grubb Center, 1779 N. Graham St., Stephenville. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. with program starting at 9 a.m. and ending at 11 a.m. This program will also be offered online at https://agrilife.zoom.us/j/95273282623

Program speakers will include Ricky Linex, retired NRCS wildlife biologist, presenting "Native Grasses, Forbs & Introduced Grasses: There Identification & Value for Sustainable Livestock Grazing & Wildlife"; and Morgan Treadwell, associate professor and Range Extension Specialist, presenting "Wedd Management Options?"

We will be offering two CEU’s for pesticide applicator license holders one integrated pesticide management. (IPM) and one general.

There will be a $10 fee to help cover fee-based programing. Please RSVP to the Erath County Extension Office at (254) 965-1460.

Last opportunity to identify the strength and needs of the community

TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Erath County and across the State of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide their input on the assets and issues in their communities. The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.

The Extension Service highly values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment. The expectation is that the assessment will take about 10 minutes.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas. Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.

You can provide your input by going to the following tx.ag/texasspeaks. We ask that you complete the survey by April 30.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Erath County Extension office at (254) 965-1460 or email Lonnie Jenschke at l-jenschke@tamu.edu

Thank you very much for your involvement in this process!

Lonnie Jenschke is the Erath County Extension Agent – Ag/NR. He may be contacted at l-jenschke@tamu.edu