Texas Ag Report

Most of the state received from trace amounts to upwards of 3.0 inches of precipitation. Some areas in the Blacklands, East Texas, and the Upper Coast received up to 5.0 inches. Precipitation was needed throughout the state as drought conditions persisted in many areas. There were 5.5 days suitable for fieldwork.

• Milk production: Milk production in Texas during the January-March quarter totaled 3,851 million pounds, up 1% from the October-December quarter, and up 4% from last year's quarter. The average number of milk cows in Texas during the quarter totaled 616,000 head, up 29,000 head from the same quarter in 2020. Milk production in the United States during the January-March quarter totaled 56.7 billion pounds, up 1% from the same quarter last year. The average number of milk cows in the United States during the quarter was 9.46 million head, up 29,000 head from the October-December quarter, and up 80,000 head from the same period last year.

• Small grains: Small grains were reported in various stages and conditions across the state. Small grains needed more moisture in many areas of the state. Irrigated winter wheat in the Northern High Plains progressed and was nearing the flag leaf stage. Winter wheat was being harvested for hay and silage in some areas of the Cross Timbers. Meanwhile, in North East Texas winter wheat was progressing well. Hay producers were preparing for the first major cutting in South Texas.

• Row crops: In the Northern Low Plains, preparations were underway for cotton planting in the upcoming weeks. Irrigated corn was reportedly looking good in the Cross Timbers. Corn and grain sorghum were off to a good start in the Blacklands. In Edwards Plateau corn and grain sorghum had progressed but could use some precipitation. Row crop farmers in South Central Texas and the Coastal Bend saw some precipitation but needed more. Rice and cotton planting progressed in the Upper Coast. Cotton planting continued in South Texas. Drought conditions in the Lower Valley were negatively affecting row crops.

• Fruit, vegetable and specialty crops: Producers worked on planting watermelon and tomatoes in North East Texas. Strawberry harvest continued in South Texas.

• Livestock, range and pasture: Supplemental feeding continued across the state. Rainwater runoff was needed in the Blacklands and South Central Texas to fill tanks for livestock. Feral hogs continued to be a problem in East Texas, as South East Texas saw a large increase in fly population. Farmers continued working lambs and kid goats in Edwards Plateau. Producers in South Texas had begun to cull cattle herds in response to dry conditions. Pasture and range condition was rated mostly poor to fair, though pasture conditions varied greatly across the state.

— Texas Department of Agriculture