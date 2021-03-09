Fenceline Chatter Jenschke: Identifying the strength and needs of the community

Lonnie Jenschke

TexasSpeaks is being conducted in Erath County and across the state of Texas to allow the citizens of Texas to provide input on the assets and issues in their communities.

The local branch of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has a rich history of providing educational programs that address the most critical issues in the county and invites your participation in the TexasSpeaks process.

The Extension Service highly values the opinions shared through the TexasSpeaks community assessment. The expectation is that the assessment will take about 10 minutes.

The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers, and county offices. It reaches into every Texas county to address local priority needs and to extend the latest research to the people of Texas.

Some of the major efforts are in mitigating drought impacts; conserving water use in homes, landscapes, and production agriculture; improving emergency management; enhancing food security; and protecting human health through education about diet, exercise, and disease prevention and management.

You can provide your input by going to tx.ag/texasspeaks or by scanning the QR code below. We ask that you complete the survey by March 31.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the Erath County Extension office at (254) 965-1460 or email Lonnie Jenschke at l-jenschke@tamu.edu

Thank you very much for your involvement in this process!

Lonnie Jenschke is the Erath County Extension Agent – Ag/NR. He may be contacted at l-jenschke@tamu.edu