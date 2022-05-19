Stephenville Business in Brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Mitchell launches NEXA Mortgage, LLC

Giovanna Mitchell, an African American top-producing Realtor and loan officer, recently launched NEXA Mortgage, LLC, Cowboy Capital branch in Stephenville forming an alliance with Century 21 Property Advisors.

The arrangement creates a one-stop-shop for real estate and mortgage needs all under one roof.

Century 21 Property Advisors has been located in Stephenville since 2019.

Mitchell may be reached at (817) 964-4446 and her office is located at 702 E. South Loop, Stephenville.

Ribbon cutting set for Honey Bee Natural Foods

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce will celebrate new member Honey Bee Natural Foods with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 24. Honey Bee Natural Foods is located at 2187 W. South Loop (behind HEB).

Honey Bee Natural Foods is a family owned natural health and wellness store. The goal of the Honey Bee team is to provide the community with the best homeopathic, natural, pure and organic essential herbs, essential oils, supplements, vitamins, and groceries.

Honey Bee Natural Foods offers a vast line of Certified, Non-GMO, Organic, and USDA products from Bluebonnet Nutrition, Garden of Life (Dr. Formulated), Natural Factors, Oregon’s Wild Harvest and more.

The mission of the Honey Bee team is to guide customers by providing each individual with product knowledge, compassion, understanding, and the highest quality natural products on the market to help them achieve their health and wellness goals.

The Honey Bee team strives to be on trend and offers products for every lifestyle, including vegan, gluten-free, keto, kosher, paleo, clean-eating and more.

For more information, contact the Chamber at (254) 965-5313.