Local banker returns home

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Wellington State Bank has announced that Joe B. Thompson has been named senior vice president and branch president of its branch in Stephenville. Wellington State Bank has 14 branches across Texas and has over $570 million in total assets.

Thompson has more than 30 years of banking experience in Erath County, and 20 years in the Stephenville market. He most recently served as vice president at Spirit of Texas Bank in Comanche County.

“Stephenville has always been home to me,” Thompson said. “It will be nice to get back to business in the town that has given me so much success in my banking career. Among our staff, we have seven Tarleton State University graduates who have since come back to plant roots to serve this great community and call Stephenville home. I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Thompson received his bachelor of science in economics from Texas A&M University in College Station, and graduated with distinction from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

He is married to Shelley Thompson and together they have three adult sons and two granddaughters they love to visit as often as they can.

Thompson has previously been involved in the Optimist Club, served as a Texan Club board member, and won the All-Purple Award from Tarleton State University in 2009.

“Joe Thompson is a key member of Wellington State Bank,” said Richard Sims, CEO and president of Wellington State Bank. “His banking experience and ties to our local community will be a wonderful addition to the team, and we are pleased to welcome Joe home."