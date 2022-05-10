Entrepreneurs of Erath names '22 competition award winners

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — Three winning businesses took home their share of $20,000 in prizes at Friday’s Entrepreneurs of Erath reception in the Tarleton State University Dining Hall in Stephenville.

The event is hosted by Dr. Chris Shao, Dean of Tarleton’s College of Business.

Entrepreneurs of Erath (EOErath) is sponsored by the Stephenville Economic Development Foundation, Inc. (STEDCO), the Stephenville Economic Development Authority (SEDA) and the Dublin Economic Development Corp. The business plan competition helps entrepreneurs launch or expand businesses in Erath County.

“This competition reinforces the idea that entrepreneurship is alive and well in Erath County,” said Bill Leaverton, Regional Director of Tarleton’s Small Business Development Center. “We’re fortunate to have widespread support of this program in our community.”

Peace, Love and Good Hair Dry Bar, LLC, owned by Emily Horton, took first place, $10,000 and a one-year membership in the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce.

Second-place honors and $6,000 graced Everything Shredded, owned by LeAnn Durfey; $4,000 went to the third-place business, MVP Athlete Training Center and Sports Complex, owned by Shane Freels.

The biannual competition, held in conjunction with Tarleton, fosters entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation throughout greater Erath County.