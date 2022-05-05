Hayden Real Estate joins Ebby Halliday Companies

Special to the Empire-Tribune

DALLAS — Residential real estate leader The Ebby Halliday Companies announced this week it has acquired Hayden Real Estate, based in Stephenville.

In addition to Stephenville, Hayden Real Estate serves the Farm & Ranch and residential real estate needs of Erath and surrounding counties, according to a news release.

“Hayden Real Estate has long demonstrated a commitment to excellence and superior marketing, technology and property management, and is home to a carefully selected team of agents who operate with the utmost integrity,” said President and CEO of the Ebby Halliday Companies Chris Kelly in the release. “A full-service residential real estate firm built on high expectations and lasting relationships. It is a perfect fit for the Ebby Halliday Companies.”

“Over our 77-year history, our company has been built on strategic moves and we believe the addition of the outstanding real estate professionals of Hayden Real Estate will help ensure our leading market position for many years to come," said Travis Mathews, chief operating officer for the Ebby Halliday Companies.

Hayden Real Estate was founded by Eric and Jamie Hayden and has been carefully built by adding only the area’s most-respected agents to the firm’s roster of full-time agents.

“Joining the Ebby Halliday Companies will take us to a whole new level,” Mathews said. “We will now offer agents and their clients a dedicated and seasoned support team, enabling us to provide even more exceptional service throughout the entirety of the home buying and selling process.”

“Ebby Halliday is such a respected name in the real estate industry. We couldn’t be happier knowing that our culture of caring will continue and that our agents and clients will benefit from the vast resources of the Ebby Halliday Companies," said Jamie Hayden, a graduate of Tarleton State University. "We like and respect their approach to the business of people and couldn’t be more pleased to be part of the Ebby family.”

In addition to the latest and most relevant real estate technologies, as well as an integrated mortgage, title and insurance experience, agents in Ebby’s Stephenville office will benefit from the firm’s longtime affiliation with Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, a global network of more than 550 premier real estate brokers, and its luxury division, Luxury Portfolio International. LeadingRE affiliates produce more annual home sales than any other real estate network in the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome our colleagues from Hayden Real Estate to the Ebby Halliday Companies,” said Senior Vice President of Brokerage Carolyn Rosson. "Their team has a proven record of integrity, service and client satisfaction, and we believe they are an ideal fit for our Ebby family.”

“We are so grateful for the extraordinary community of Stephenville,” said Eric Hayden. “They have been so amazing and supportive over the years, and we feel blessed to live and work here. We are excited for what the future holds for both our agents and clients as we grow along with Stephenville and the surrounding area.”

Eric and Jamie, along with the rest of the market-leading team at Hayden Real Estate, are actively involved in the community, sponsoring such organizations as the Tarleton Booster Club and Rodeo, the Stephenville PRCA Rodeo, the Chamber of Commerce, Big Brothers, Big Sisters, and the Stephenville Independent School District.

The Ebby Halliday Companies are celebrating 77 years of serving the real estate needs of its valued clients. It all began in 1945, when one bold woman parlayed her wisdom, generosity, business acumen and endurance into what is today is one of America’s most-respected residential real estate brokerages. The legacy of Ebby Halliday is now amplified by the company’s affiliation with HomeServices of America, a Berkshire Hathaway affiliate and the country’s No. 1 residential real estate company by transactions. The Ebby Halliday Companies are proud to offer the most-convenient, full-service residential real estate experience available, with its in-house brands: Prosperity Home Mortgage, Home Team Insurance, Texas Premier Title and HSTX Title.

For more information about Ebby’s Stephenville office, its sales associates and listings, visit the award-winning ebby.com.