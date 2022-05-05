Bruner Toyota receives 2021 President’s Award

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Bruner Toyota, based in Brown County, has received the Toyota President’s Award for 2021. This marks the eighth year that Bruner Toyota has received this award since becoming a Toyota dealer in 2007.

The Toyota President’s Award is presented each year to dealerships who have demonstrated a commitment to maintaining Toyota’s highest standards for customer satisfaction.

“We are extremely pleased that we have made this tremendous achievement.” Greg Bruner, Bruner Toyota president and owner said in a news release. “All of our associates are to be congratulated on accomplishing this award that very few Toyota dealerships have done.”

Dealerships must qualify for the President’s award by excelling in different categories including customer sales and service satisfaction as well as high customer retention metrics. Bruner Toyota met all of the requirements for the award this year.

“If the dealership doesn’t meet the stringent requirements, they are not eligible for the award,” Greg Bruner said. “I am very proud of everyone at Bruner Toyota because their efforts in all departments won us this award.”

“We are honored to have received this prestigious award,” Bruner added. “We would like to thank our customers for recognizing our team’s effort in providing an award-winning sales and service experience.”

“Bruner Toyota will receive recognition at all dealer events, as well as national recognition by Toyota North America. The President’s Award Tiffany Crystal trophy will be located at the new dealership location at 224 Early Blvd in Early, Texas” said Cory Howard, Bruner Toyota general manager.

“We are very excited to have won this award," said Brian Lee, Bruner service director. “It is a great honor and required a tremendous amount of work to achieve Toyota Certified Training.”

The Bruner Toyota facility on 15-plus acres completed new construction nine years ago.

“This state-of-the-art facility has been designed for the customer’s convenience from the ground up,” said Cory Howard, general manager of Bruner Toyota. "We would like to invite all our customers out to enjoy these facilities while servicing their Toyota vehicle.

Bruner Toyota has been a responsible corporate citizen in the Big Country area. They have been a supporter of many non-profit organizations such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Way, Boys and Girls Club, Good Samaritan Ministries, Lyric Performing Arts Council, Brownwood Fire Fighters Association, Early Volunteer Fire Department and a proud member of the Brownwood and Early Chamber of Commerce as well as supported many other causes and organizations.