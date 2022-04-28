Texas Health Resources awarded 2022 Foster G. McGaw Prize

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Texas Health Resources is the 2022 winner of the Foster G. McGaw Prize for Excellence in Community Service. Texas Health, based in Arlington, is recognized for its leadership and breadth in building community initiatives that address the health needs of its community.

The health system received $100,000 toward programs that further these goals during the AHA Annual Membership Meeting in Washington, D.C., on April 26.

The Foster G. McGaw Prize is sponsored by the Baxter International Foundation, the American Hospital Association and its non-profit affiliate Health Research & Educational Trust. The prize is given to a health care organization that has shown exemplary commitment to establishing and facilitating programs that improve the overall health and well-being of its community.

Texas Health is a faith-based, nonprofit health system that cares for more patients in North Texas than any other provider. The system serves North Texas through Texas Health Physicians Group, hospitals, outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, home health and preventive and fitness services.

"Every single day Texas Health Resources, in collaboration with numerous partners, advances the health and well-being of its communities,” said Rick Pollack, AHA president and CEO. “Despite unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19, Texas Health Resources delivered hope and healing to patients, comforted families and protected communities.”

"We congratulate Texas Health Resources on the impact they have had to advance care and well-being in their communities, along with all of this year’s Foster G. McGaw Prize finalists who are inspiring new ways to deliver healthcare and adapt to meet evolving local needs,” said Verónica Arroyave, executive director of the Baxter International Foundation. “We are proud to help recognize their efforts aligned with our 2030 Corporate Responsibility Commitment to champion our communities and empower patients.”

“We are honored to be recognized by the American Hospital Association with the prestigious Foster G. McGaw Prize,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health Resources. “At Texas Health, we believe that building healthy communities requires working with partners, responding to health disparities, eliminating root causes of chronic disease and providing tools that instill life-long health and well-being for all North Texans.”

Texas Health’s particularly strong initiatives include:

• Blue Zones Project Fort Worth: This community health initiative encourages residents to make healthy choices. Since 2014, Fort Worth has undergone a neighborhood-by-neighborhood transformation, exceeding targets set to engage individuals and organizations and to implement citywide policy changes. The demonstrated impact this initiative had on the community was especially noteworthy, serving as a model for improving the health status of a community.

• Community Engagement: Texas Health proactively sought community input in determining local needs. This was accomplished through use of the Community Health Needs Assessment along with focus groups, interviews and surveys to identify where best to focus engagement efforts.

• Response to COVID-19: Texas Health’s response to the pandemic prioritized at-risk community members for vaccination through clinics and mobile health units, as well as through culturally and linguistically appropriate outreach and education about the virus and vaccines. The organization served as an example for how to redeploy resources, sustain operations and support staff and community members during a public health emergency.