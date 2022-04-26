H-E-B partners with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to enhance conservation

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Thanks to a new partnership with H-E-B, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation will be able to do more to conserve the state’s wild things and wild places.

The Texas grocery retailer will donate a portion of all sales proceeds from its Field & Future by H-E-B™ line of sustainable products to support TPWF’s efforts to conserve the state’s wildlife, habitat and natural resources, according to a news release.

“H-E-B is an iconic Texas company, and this new partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, our official nonprofit partner, is incredibly exciting,” said Carter Smith, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department executive director, in the release. “It’s fitting that the Field & Future line of products will benefit conservation projects across Texas, and we’re deeply grateful for this new partnership.”

Field & Future by H-E-B, which the company launched last year, is an environmentally minded brand of household, personal care and baby products. The brand is made with recycled or recyclable content, biodegradable formulas or plant-based ingredients and without over 165 harsh chemicals. Currently, there are nearly 100 Field & Future by H-E-B products on the shelf, including dish soap, body wash, bath tissue, baby diapers, as well as trash bags and bags for recyclables, which are made from up to 65% and 30% post-consumer recycled plastic from H-E-B facilities, respectively.

“We know H-E-B and our customers have a shared commitment in protecting the land, water and air of Texas for generations to come,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president of Public Affairs, Diversity and Environmental Affairs. “With our Field & Future by H-E-B line, we are able to deepen our long-standing partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife and further our shared goals of environmental sustainability and conservation of our beautiful state.”

TPWF supports a wide range of conservation projects across the state, including coastal conservation along the Texas Gulf Coast, black bear restoration in West Texas and the establishment of Palo Pinto Mountains State Park in North Texas, the state’s newest state park, expected to open next year.

“Since 1991, TPWF has invested more than $220 million in Texas conservation projects, and this significant commitment from H-E-B will enable us to do even more to conserve the wild things and wild places of Texas for future generations,” said Mike Greene, TPWF Board of Trustees Chairman. “We are honored to partner with a company that has been beloved by generations of Texans and look forward to working with them to make Texas a great place to live and enjoy the outdoors.

Learn more at tpwf.org/heb/