Texas Health ranked among best places to work in country

Special to the Empire-Tribune

ARLINGTON — Texas Health Resources has been ranked No. 37 on the Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list.

The organization is ranked as the top employer in North Texas and is the highest-ranked health system in the nation. This is the eighth consecutive year Texas Health has been recognized as one of the Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For®, according to a news release from the health care provider.

“Our team members’ dedication to supporting each other, embracing innovation and sharing feedback makes Texas Health one of the best companies to work for in the United States,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, Texas Health’s chief executive officer in the release. “We are an organization of bright people with bright ideas heading into a bright future.”

Fortune partners with Great Place to Work® to conduct the most extensive employee survey in corporate America to identify the top 100. The ranking is based on feedback from more than half a million employees nationwide on issues including how trustworthy, caring and fair the company is in times of crisis; employees’ physical, emotional and financial health; and the company’s broader community impact. See the list at greatplacetowork.com/.

Berdan credits Texas Health’s employees and strong culture for the organization’s high ranking on the list.

“We are committed to continuing to make Texas Health a great place to work through strong leadership, comprehensive benefits, a diverse and inclusive environment, and team members who are dedicated to living our Mission of improving the health of the people in the communities we serve,” he said.