Tarleton College of Business adds financial planning concentration

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s College of Business has been approved by Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., to provide a new financial planning concentration for its BBA in finance.

“CFP Board is pleased to approve the program at Tarleton State University’s College of Business as a CFP Board registered program,” said Kamila Elliott, CFP®, chair of CFP Board’s Board of Directors. “As student interest in financial planning as a career continues to grow, we anticipate that Tarleton’s program will contribute significantly to the number of qualified candidates seeking to attain CFP® certification.”

CFP Board is a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that grants, upholds and promotes the Certified Financial Planning certification. CFP Board oversees more than 300 programs at more than 200 U.S. colleges and universities.

Students completing the financial planning program at Tarleton will meet the coursework requirement for certification and be eligible to sit for the exam administered by CFP Board. More than 90,000 people in the United States hold CFP® certification.

“Our new CFP concentration represents an exciting opportunity to help prepare our students to sit for the CFP certification right out of school. This helps to make our graduates stand out even more from the competition and sets them up for a rewarding career in finance,” said finance Associate Professor Dr. Omar Esqueda.

For more information, contact Dr. Esqueda at esqueda@tarleton.edu, 254-968-9908, or Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc., 202-379-2200, mail@cfpboard.org.