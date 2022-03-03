Tarleton College of Business reaccredited by ACBSP

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) Baccalaureate/Graduate Degree Board of Commissioners has reaffirmed accreditation of the business programs at Tarleton State University.

“Accreditation by ACBSP is the result of a dedicated faculty committed to maintaining high standards in the classroom, pushing the bounds of intellectual contributions through active research agendas, and maintaining relevance by fostering relationships with industry partners,” said Tarleton College of Business Dean Dr. Chris Shao.

“The college has worked hard to develop a strategic plan that aligns with the university’s strategic plan and launch new, relevant programs such as the master of science in management with various concentrations, including business analytics, employment relations, logistics, small and family business, and supply chain management.”

ACBSP was the first organization offering specialized business accreditation for all degree levels, from associate to baccalaureate to doctoral. It first accredited Tarleton’s business programs in 1991. The university must be reaffirmed every 10 years to maintain accreditation.

“Tarleton State University has shown its commitment to teaching excellence and to the process of quality improvement by participating in the accreditation process,” said ACBSP Chief Accreditation Officer Dr. Steve Parscale. “This reaffirmation of accreditation is evidence that they are committed to maintaining the highest quality business education for their students for the next 10 years, just as they have done since 1991.”

The Tarleton College of Business comprises outstanding faculty from across the globe, serving a diverse population of over 3,000 students online and in Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco and Midlothian, Texas, with flexible, student-centered learning opportunities. It is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) as well as ACBSP.