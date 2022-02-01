Tarleton Hosts '22 Entrepreneurs of Erath competition

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Erath County entrepreneurs have the opportunity to net some extra cash, prizes and expert guidance when Tarleton State University’s College of Business kicks off its biannual business plan competition.

Entrepreneurs of Erath is open to start-up and existing businesses as well as Tarleton students, regardless of their majors.

Fifty thousand dollars in cash and prizes is up for grabs.

“Prizes are intended as a catalyst to help a new business or to assist the development of an existing business,” said Bill Leaverton, Regional Director of Tarleton’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC). “The competition fosters entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation among the greater Erath County area, in conjunction with the students at Tarleton.”

The competition is sponsored by Tarleton’s College of Business, the SBDC, the Stephenville Economic Development Corp. and the Stephenville Economic Development Authority.

To register contact the SBDC at (254) 968-0558 or sbdc@tarleton.edu.

The SBDC has more than 30 years’ experience providing small business consultation at no cost and will be available to assist entrepreneurs with all aspects of the competition. For more information on the SBDC go to http://www.tsusbdc.com, or call Leaverton at (254) 968-0558.