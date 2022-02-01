Tarleton hosting College of Business career fair

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Career Services and College of Business will host the annual College of Business Career Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, on the Stephenville campus, Business Building second floor.

Students, alumni and community members can meet with companies hiring for a variety of positions, including management trainee, marketing, digital media, public relations, accounting, customer service, finance, sales, human resources, entrepreneurship, international business, advertising, and within the Texas Army National Guard.

Participants are encouraged to bring their résumé and other applicable materials. Suggested attire is business professional.

The College of Business hosts or partners with the Entrepreneurs of Erath Business Plan Competition, the Federal Reserve Bank Conference, the Advances in Business Research Conference aligning with Tarleton’s strategic research initiative, the Tartan Project, and a College of Business student-led retail operation, among others.