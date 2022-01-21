T-Mobile home internet expands to 57 Texas communities, including Stephenville

Empire-Tribune Staff

T-Mobile has announced expanded access to its fixed wireless home internet service in 57 cities and towns across Texas, including Stephenville and several other local communities.

Nearly a quarter of the Texas homes with access to T-Mobile Home Internet are in small towns and rural areas, helping improve access to the Internet, outside of just the big cities, for everything from education to jobs, according to a news release from the provider.

Today, nearly 4 million Texans have either no access to traditional home broadband or have only one choice. And in the middle of the pandemic, the Texas Education Agency estimated that 1.8 million students couldn’t participate in virtual learning because they didn’t have a broadband connection at home.

With home internet, customers get a flat price of $50 per month with autopay. Availability is based on network capacity, which is increasing all the time.

In addition to Stephenville, the expansion includes Abilene, Brownwood, Granbury, Mineral Wells, San Angelo and Wichita Falls.

For more information or to see if T-Mobile Home Internet is available for your home, visit www.t-mobile.com/isp.