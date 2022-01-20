Washington Commons on schedule to open in first quarter of 2022

Empire-Tribune Staff

Stephenville shoppers are getting a little closer to being able to have a wider selection of options as the Washington Commons shopping center gets closer to its opening date.

At a November City Council meeting, Stephenville Economic Development Authority executive director Jeff Sandford stated that the center is slated to open "during the first quarter of 2022."

Sandford added that it is an interesting time in economic development in that a lot of businesses that previously would not enter markets of less than a certain population are now choosing to go into smaller markets.

In addition to Hobby Lobby, Washington Commons will feature TJ Maxx, ULTA, Old Navy, Ross Dress for Less, Five Below, Shoe Dept/Encore, James Avery and Buckle.

At the Jan. 4 council meeting, Sandford thanked the council for its involvement in bringing economic development to the growing city.

"Thank you on behalf of the citizens of this great community for the work that you have done to progress this community in great ways," he said.

Sandford noted an increase in sales tax and other revenue adding, "The numbers are showing it."

He also indicated that his office was taking a slightly different approach to economic development in 2022.

"Stephenville is not just to be known for us here in this room and across our town," Sandford said. "It's to be known across the nation."

