Tarleton Athletics, Whataburger enter three-year sponsorship agreement

TSU Sports Information

STEPHENVILLE — In-game fan engagement opportunities are coming to a Tarleton Athletics venues beginning in 2021 thanks to a three-year partnership with Whataburger, which held the grand opening of its new location in Stephenville on Friday.

"We're excited about our new partnership with Whataburger," said Vice President of Athletics Lonn Reisman. "Whataburger is one of the most iconic restaurant chains in all of Texas so we're thrilled to have them be a part of what we're building here at Tarleton State University. We can't wait to welcome them to our home events and have our fans enjoying the in-game promotions."

Whataburger will be the title sponsor to in-game fan promotions at all Tarleton home football, men's and women's basketball, volleyball, softball, and baseball games. Fans are eligible to win prizes by competing in the events. Whataburger has also installed Tarleton Athletics branded signage at their new location as part of the new sponsorship agreement.

For more information on Tarleton Athletic Sponsorships, contact Assistant Athletic Director David Kirk via the main athletic office at (254) 541-1153.