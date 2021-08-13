Chamber hosting first-ever Community Job Fair

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce welcomes local businesses and organizations to register for a booth at its first-ever Community Job Fair.

The fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at City Hall at City Limits, 1907 E. Washington St.

There is no cost for Chamber members and a $50 fee for non-members.

Deadline for businesses and organizations to register is Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The Chamber will promote the event through different avenues to encourage all job seekers to come visit with local businesses needing to hire team members.

Positions available include full-time, part-time, salary and hourly.

Local businesses and organizations wanting to be part of the job fair are asked to register online at stephenvilletexas.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/26128

For more information, call the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce at (254) 965-5313.

In addition, the city of Stephenville is currently hiring for a number of positions including:

• 9-1-1 Operator/Police Dispatcher

• After School Camp Counselor- Part-time

• Cemetery Supervisor

• Code Compliance Officer

• Fire Chief

• Heavy Equipment Operator-Landfill-Full-Time

• Janitorial Worker part-time

• Licensed Police Officer, Lateral Police Officer, or Police Cadet

• Lifeguard-Seasonal position

• Light equipment Operator- Streets

• Light Equipment Operator-Water/Waste Water

• Planner-Development Services

• Pool Maintenance

• Pool Maintenance Supervisor

• Public Works Assistant Director

• Public Works Construction Technician I

• Recreation Assistant Part-time

• Senior Citizens Center Assistant Part-time

• Sports official Part-time

• Swim lesson Assistant-Seasonal position

• Utility Clerk

• Water Aerobics Instructor

City-wide job opportunities can be found online at at www.stephenvilletx.gov/jobs