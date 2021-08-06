New Whataburger opens in Stephenville

E-T staff report

Whataburger opened its doors Thursday to a newer, more modern restaurant in Stephenville to better serve up orange-and-white striped fun for fans in the community, according to a news release from the restaurant chain.

The updated restaurant at 2820 W. Washington St. pays respect to Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design.

Some of the features include a state-of-the-art kitchen, an open-concept dining room and a large drive-thru.

As a proud sponsor of the Tarleton Texans, fans will also find nods to the university throughout the restaurant, like a co-branded exterior showing off the school’s logo and custom wall art, the release states.

The Whataburger team of 100 local employees will be led by Operating Partner Minden Sigman and is ready to serve the community through the dining room open daily from 6 a.m. to midnight and curbside pickup from 7 a.m. to midnight. The drive-thru will be open 24/7.