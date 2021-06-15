Banks to join Stephenville Medical & Surgical Center

E-T staff report

Stephenville Medical & Surgical Clinic announces the addition of Dr. Haley Banks, who plans to join the clinic in October.

Banks will be an addition to the Family Practice team, seeing patients of all ages and also offering obstetric services.

Banks earned her bachelors and an MBA from the University of Texas at Dallas, and her Doctorate from Texas Tech University Health Sciences School of Medicine in 2018. She is completing residency at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Lubbock.

Banks and her husband, Drew, have two children. She enjoys personal fitness and pit bull and canine advocacy.

Both Banks and her husband are avid hunters and prefer country/lake living.

Patients interested in establishing care with Dr. Banks can leave their information with the Family Practice receptionists at (254) 968-6051, Option 2.