Dublin's Blessings earns Gold Medallion Award

Special to the Empire-Tribune

Blessings, the Merle Norman Cosmetic Studio located at 120 E. Blackjacks St., Dublin, has received the “Gold Medallion” award for meeting Merle Norman’s standards of excellence for customer service.

The “Gold Medallion” program addresses consumer demands by identifying studios that meet their expectations of personal service, knowledgeable beauty consultants and pleasing atmosphere. These award-winning studios set the standard for service quality among the 1,300 independently owned, retail outlets nationwide.

“Our Gold Medallion Program distinguishes Studios that meet the highest standards of excellence Merle Norman represents,” said Jack Nethercutt, chairman of the board and president of Merle Norman Cosmetics. We’re delighted to present the Gold Medallion Award to the Blessings Studio, which offers unsurpassed personal service.”

Merle Norman herself was a pioneer in understanding the importance of customer service. Her long-standing policies of “Try before you buy” and “Free Makeovers” were the cornerstones upon which she built a cosmetic empire from an auspicious start making cosmetics on the kitchen stove in her Ocean Park, California, home.

“As the owner and proud recipient of this award, I’m honored to be recognized as a Gold Medallion Studio,” said Susan Bradberry. “Being customer-oriented is the best way to compete in business, and I’m excited that Merle Norman Cosmetics recognizes my Studio as one that meets the expectations of my customers.”