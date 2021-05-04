Stephenville airport gets $13,000 grant

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville's Clark Regional Airport is among several airports in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area awarded federal grants to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Grants totaling $905,134 were recently awarded to more than 20 airports across the region, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

Stephenville Clark Regional Airport and Granbury Regional Airport each received a $13,000 grant.

“More and more Texans are getting vaccinated every day and we’ve seen an uptick in air travel as a result,” Cornyn said in the release. “I am glad to have helped deliver this funding that will improve the health and safety of transportation workers and travelers in the greater Dallas-Fort Worth area.”

The funding comes through the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020.