Ross Dress for Less latest tenant announced for Washington Commons

E-T staff report

Local residents will have one more place to do their shopping.

The Stephenville Economic Development Authority announced this week that Ross Dress for Less will be one of the new tenants in the Washington Commons shopping center.

The center, currently under construction and slated for an opening in Spring 2022, is more than 90% leased SEDA executive director Jeff Sandford told the Stephenville City Council at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

Ross joins Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, Ulta, Old Navy and Five Below in the 156,375-square-foot shopping center.

Sandford indicated that there are other tenants that have signed leases for Washington Commons space, but his organization is not yet allowed to announce which retailers those are.

In other economic development news, Sandford said that new numbers have been released for Stephenville's Expanded Trade Area. That area now includes a population of 139,212, which is good for economic development, he added.

"That's good on recruitment. That's good in what we use for getting new development to come," Sandford said.

In addition, Sandford addressed speculation as to what will become of the former Whataburger building. He reiterated that there is not a tenant for the building at this point and that his organization is working to fill the building.

Sandford added the small size of the building for a quick serve restaurant and also some drainage issues are of concern.

In addition to Washington Commons, other economic development is underway along Washington Street, Sandford said. He noted that some developers have been looking at the area and added that his office should be able to make an announcement on new development sometime in May or June.

After the regular session, Sandford and the council went into executive session to discuss negotiations on an agenda item listed as "Project Bronze Statue."

Washington Commons building data

• Hobby Lobby: 50,000 square feet

• TJ Maxx: 22,000 square feet

• Ross Dress for Less: 18,000 square feet

• Old Navy: 15,000 square feet

• Ulta: 10,375 square feet

• Five Below: 10,000 square feet

• Mini-Major: 17,000 square feet

• Shops: 14,000 square feet

• TOTAL: 156,375 square feet on 16.46 acres