Tarleton to host business leaders in 'Executive in Residence' program

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University College of Business hosts its 2021 Executive in Residence, John Avila, at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, via Zoom.

Avila chairs the board of directors at Byrne Construction Services. He became Byrne’s majority stockholder in 1995 after a distinguished career as a senior executive at several of the nation’s top commercial contractors.

He retired as a Brigadier General from the United States National Guard after 32 years of service. He is a 1974 graduate of UT Austin and 1997 graduate of the United States Army War College.

As chairman, he provides leadership to Byrne’s board, responsible for maintaining the company vision, mission and core values and for establishing its strategic objectives. His 40 years as a senior-level executive has contributed to Byrne’s reputation as one of the most highly regarded contractors in the industry.

“Every business has an obligation as corporate citizens to give back to their community,” he said. “Twenty percent of the people in the community who give of their time have no more additional spare time than the 80 percent who do not. Your business should be a role model to the public.”

Avila’s community involvement includes leadership: Commissioner of the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife, Chairman of the Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and President of the Tarrant County Mental Health Foundation, along with numerous board positions and volunteer activities.

To join the Zoom presentation, go to https://tarleton.zoom.us/j/7028731761#success.

