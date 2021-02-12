Lingleville graduate chosen to intern in Washington, D.C.

E-T staff report

Nicole Koke, a 2019 graduate of Lingleville High School and a sophomore business management consulting major at Texas A&M University, recently began a spring 2021 internship in Washington, D.C.

Koke will spend the spring as an integral part of the Office of Congressman August Pfluger. She is one of 14 students selected for a policy internship through the Public Policy Internship Program at Texas A&M University.

Koke's duties may be preparing reports, working on special projects, monitoring legislation, and attending hearings and briefings.

“The Public Policy Internship Program is one of few in the nation specifically geared toward transforming today's students into tomorrow's leaders,” said Stephanie Webb, director of PPIP. “Through this opportunity, students use what they have learned in the classroom in a professional work setting. Not only will this D.C. experience be attractive to future employers, but our students are also providing valuable assistance to the offices in which they intern.”

Through PPIP, undergraduate and graduate students actively participate in the policy process at the state, national or international level. Since its inception in 1999, more than 1,000 Aggies have interned through the Public Policy Internship Program.

The program is offered year-round, allowing students to participate in the fall, spring or summer while also earing academic credit. Students who intern in Washington, D.C., Austin or various Europe locations walk away with a better understanding of their individual strengths and professional goals.

Koke grew up in Stephenville on a dairy farm with her six siblings.

Her parents "instilled hard work and discipline from in her from a young age, so that she and her siblings have the determination and discipline to work harder and be better. Nicole’s family constantly pushes her to be the best and encourages her to inject 100% of her effort in all her endeavors," according to an intern biography on the PPIP website.

Her passion for agriculture led Koke to Texas A&M University, where she is part of the Texas A&M Christian Business leaders and the professional development committee. In addition, she is the secretary of the Dairy Science Club and part of the A&M dairy challenge team.

She is the daughter of Johan and Sonya Koke.