Hearsay Wine Bar hosting Wine and Shine

E-T staff report

Hearsay Wine Bar, 270 W. College St., is hosting Wine and Shine starting at 6 p.m. Friday.

There will be live music by Courtney Patton Eady, and patrons can sip on some wine while they shop for their Valentine.

Participating businesses include: Silver Wings Boutique; Wild & Lovely Designs; Hayden Real Estate; Pure Image; Scentsy; Casseroles to Go/Rollin in the Dough; Usborne Books & More; University Flowers & More; and Goin' Nuts.

For more information, visit them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hearsaywinebar; their website at hearsaywinebar.com; or call (254) 434-2244.