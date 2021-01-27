Stephenville Business in Brief

E-T staff report

Stephenville Wal-Mart now offering grocery pickup service

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 26, Stephenville's Wal-Mart is now offering grocery pickup service.

Customers can go to http://www.walmart.com/store/610, shop for items that they need and select a time to pick up their order. Orders may also be placed through the Wal-Mart mobile app.

Employees will gather the ordered items and shoppers will be notified when their order is ready to be picked up. When arriving, shoppers may park in the order pickup area and their items will be brought to their vehicle for contact-free delivery.

Stephenville's Wal-Mart Supercenter is located at 2765 W. Washington St. Main store hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week. Grocery pickup services are available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

For more information, call the local store at (254) 965-7766.

The Shack holding grand opening

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ribbon cutting and grand opening for The Shack at 10 a.m. Saturday at 309 W. Washington St.

The Shack is a local, family-owned restaurant, located on the Downtown Square that serves crawfish, shrimp, sausage, corn, potatoes, and more.

"We don’t serve alcohol, but you are more than welcome to bring your own. We only ask that you drink responsibly," reads a post on the restaurant's social media page.

For more information about The Shack, call (713) 823-4989 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/theshackstephenville

Groundbreaking set for new WSB location

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the new Wellington State Bank location on at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The public is welcome to attend and meet the Wellington State Bank Stephenville crew as well as Wellington State Bank CEO Richard Sims.

The ceremony will be held at the corner of the Northwest Loop and Forest Lane (look for the Wellington State Bank sign).

Guests can park on Forest Lane or on the WSB property by using the driveway off of the Northwest Loop.

Wellington State Bank offers checking and savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts, IRAs, and loans for personal, business, real estate, or agriculture needs. Online and mobile banking are also available.