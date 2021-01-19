Business roundup: Old Navy coming to Washington Commons; WSB opens another location

E-T staff report

Stephenville's newest shopping center, Washington Commons, will gain another retailer according to a recent announcement.

Old Navy will be opening a location in the center, which includes more than 150,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space on a 17-acre parcel of land next to Walmart. The addition was announced via social media post and confirmed during closing remarks at the Jan. 5 Stephenville City Council meeting.

Old Navy is an American clothing and accessories retailing company owned by American multinational corporation Gap Inc.

Several other national retailers have already announced plans to have stores in the shopping center, which is expected to open in the first quarter of 2022, according to previous reports.

National retailers Ulta Beauty, Hobby Lobby and T.J. Maxx had previously announced they will locate in the new development.

The Stephenville Economic Development Authority previously stated it will announce additional retailers coming to Washington Commons as more deals become finalized.

New bank location

A groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the new Wellington State Bank location is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28. The ceremony will be held at the corner of the Northwest Loop and Forest Lane.

The public is welcome to come meet the Wellington State Bank Stephenville crew as well as bank CEO Richard Sims.

Wellington State Bank offers checking and savings accounts, CDs, money market accounts, IRAs, and loans for personal, business, real estate, or agriculture needs. Online and mobile banking are also available. The bank's hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guests can park on Forest Lane or on the WSB property by using the driveway off of the Northwest Loop.