Ribbon-cutting held for Dublin pharmacy, family medicine practice

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Chamber of Commerce recently celebrated the Grand Opening of Patrick Street Pharmacy and Dublin Family Medicine, located at 305 N. Patrick St., and now part of the Comanche County Medical Center, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Patrick Street Pharmacy offers hometown service and low prescription prices. This neighborhood pharmacy is managed by Dublin's Jill Pate Moore, R.Ph.

"They can help with prescription transfers, set up free local delivery or provide convenient curbside service. Most insurances accepted," reads a social media post from the Chamber.

Dublin Family Medicine has been serving and caring for patients in Dublin and the surrounding communities since 2001. They accept all major private insurances along with Medicare and Medicaid, serving the entire family.

Comanche County Medical Center (CCMC), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is part of a growing rural Texas health system serving Comanche, Erath and surrounding counties. The system features a 25-bed critical access hospital (CAH), 24/7 Level-4 emergency department, three large primary care doctors clinics, pharmacies, an assisted living facility and many other services.

CCMC's primary care providers at Dublin Family Medicine have COVID-19 drive-thru testing by appointment.

• Call CCMC COVID-19 Screening Hotline at 254-879-4999

• Test is a regular PCR nasal swab test (results in 2-4 days)

• Drive-thru testing available to anyone with covid-19 symptoms

• No charge* to test takers, no out-of-pocket costs

For more details, visit bit.ly/RC-CCMC-Dublin