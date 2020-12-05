ALDI grocery store opens in Stephenville

E-T staff report

Grocery shopping options in Stephenville recently expanded with the addition of ALDI, a growing leader in the grocery industry.

The company opened its Stephenville location on Thursday, Dec. 3, as part of its national expansion plan to become the third-largest U.S. grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022.

Stephenville residents can join millions of shoppers who come to ALDI for food at reasonable prices at the new store located at 2897 W. Washington St. The Stephenville store will be open Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“We are dedicated to providing the communities we serve the best groceries at the lowest-possible prices, and we look forward to introducing Stephenville to their new neighborhood grocery store,” said Scott Huska, Denton division vice president for ALDI in a news release from the company. “We are focused on continuing to expand and open new stores across the country because we want to do our part. We know now, more than ever, easy access to fresh food and household essentials is invaluable.”

ALDI stores have been purposefully designed for simplicity and efficiency, and this year ALDI has integrated several new safety features in all its stores across the country, the release states.

The health and safety of customers and employees are the company’s top priorities, and ALDI optimizes its stores to provide the cleanest and safest shopping environment possible.

The retailer has also remained focused on ensuring stores are stocked with the food and household essentials customers want and need, including healthy, convenient options and a large selection of produce delivered fresh to all stores daily.

ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and are built with environmentally friendly materials, the release states.

ALDI pioneered private-label goods and for the past four decades has remained focused on saving people money on the food and products they want most.

"Now, more than ever, access to affordable groceries is important, and ALDI is proud to continue offering the lowest-possible prices. When it comes to value, ALDI won’t be beat on price, and for the past 10 years, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study," the release states.

For those who prefer to buy groceries online, ALDI has grown its e-commerce services. Grocery delivery is available in more than 10,000 ZIP codes, and ALDI recently announced the expansion of Curbside Grocery Pickup to nearly 600 stores nationwide. Shoppers can visit shop.aldi.us to learn more.

Known for offering market-leading wages and benefits, ALDI is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the U.S., creating new opportunities for people locally and nationwide, according to the news release.

ALDI was named to the Forbes list of “America’s Best Large Employers” five years in a row and was recognized as a 2019 and 2018 Indeed Best Places to Work: Compensation and Benefits. To learn more about working at ALDI and search job openings, go to careers.aldi.us.