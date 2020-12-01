Two at Sports Rehab and Physical Therapy earn new certifications

Submitted to the E-T

STEPHENVILLE – Two physical therapists at Sports Rehab and Physical Therapy have earned prestigious certifications.

Daniel Horstman, PT, DPT, and Jaci Smith, PT DPT, ATC, CSCS, CKTP, Cert. DN, have completed Evidence In Motion’s Manual Physical Therapy Certification Program. This program provides PTs with post-professional training designed to advance the provider with clinical competency in manual physical therapy. The goal is to enhance a PT’s critical thinking and psychomotor skills to improve decision-making and outcomes of care, according to a news release from SRPT.

Physical therapists with a manual physical therapy certification have an in-depth knowledge base and skillset to treat musculoskeletal injuries, including those that affect major joints such as the hip, knees, ankles and spine.

“The program has given me a more refined diagnostic toolset and allowed me to make greater clinical decisions regarding use of manual techniques to better assist patients in their road to recovery. This allows us at SRPT to better serve our patients and community," Hortsman said.

Smith says she enjoyed the certification program because it has allowed her to make immediate impacts with patients using hands-on care.

"The program was a long 15 months of hard work, but it was well worth it to build my confidence and precision as a provider," she said.

Smith enphasized the importance of educating patients in addition to treating patients.

“Not only did we learn manual interventions but also how to teach a modification of the manual skill to a patient so they can do it at home," she said. "I think this is key for patients to know and understand so that when they are discharged from physical therapy, they will have the tools for self-care and continued recovery.”

“I am very proud of Dr. Horstman and Dr. Smith for putting in the work and long hours to obtain this certification,” said Mark Blackburn, PT, DPT and CEO of SRPT. “This achievement demonstrates their passion for the physical therapy profession and their commitment to continued learning and professional development.”

Horstman, Smith, and the SRPT group primarily see patients who need orthopedic physical therapy for a variety of reasons: work or sports injuries, automobile collisions, poor posture or body mechanics, lifestyle choices, or typical wear and tear of a joint.

Their outpatient clinics are located in Hico, Stephenville, Weatherford, Willow Park, and have a combined total of 12 physical therapists on staff.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit www.SportsRehabPT.com or call a clinic location near you.