Wagonville events center open for business

E-T Staff Report

Wagonville, a unique events center located in Stephenville's former U.S. Team Roping Championships facility, is ready for business.

According to social media posts, Troy Davis and Paulette Brendis own the building at 250 CR 437 and their plans are for it to be home for a farmers market, trade days, food trucks, holiday festivals, family and birthday celebrations, and more.

Wagonville includes office and crafting space for rent to vendors, a video arcade and special birthday celebration rooms. The arcade is included in all birthday party packages.

"Wagonville is OPEN!! Birthday parties are booking, vendors are moving in, trade days (soft opening) is Nov. 20, 21, 22," reads a social media post on the Wagonville Facebook page. "We will have a lot going on and we will be growing each month. If you are a vendor come check out the space available from walls to rooms and be a part of our Trade days. (First month on us for outside vendors). We will have free pictures with SANTA!! Don't miss out."

For more information, visit Wagonville on Facebook, email wagonvilletx@gmail.com, or call Brendis at (817) 221-8558.