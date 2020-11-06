Soup and More closing; Goin Nuts gets new location

E-T Staff Report

Stephenville's Soup and More announced this week that it will be closing its doors on Friday, Nov. 13.

A social media post cites difficulties from COVID-19 restrictions.

"Due to all of the changes that COVID-19 has placed on us, we are not able to continue to operate Soup and More," the post reads.

In addition, the post announces that Goin Nuts will remain in business and is operating out of Quality Printing, 460 S. Graham St.

"We will continue to offer you the baskets, bags of nuts and other items that we have always furnished for your holiday needs," the post states.

Goin Nuts is open 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Their phone number is (254) 965-0797.